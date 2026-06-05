Home Weather 6/5/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84 and a Low of...

6/5/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 84 and a Low of 68; Calm Winds at 5.9 MPH, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 82°F with a light wind from the east at 5.9 mph. The sky is mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 83.8°F and a low of 58.5°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, with gusts up to 7.8 mph. No precipitation is anticipated for the remainder of the day, and conditions will remain predominantly clear into the evening.

Tonight’s low is projected to be 68°F with continued clear skies and calm winds of up to 7.8 mph. There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
58°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 81°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 87°F 71°F Drizzle: light
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