Home Weather 6/5/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 83, Currently 71; Low Tonight...

6/5/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 83, Currently 71; Low Tonight of 69 with Partly Cloudy Skies

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 71.2°F with a light wind coming in at 4.1 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.5°F. Winds throughout the day were reported to be as high as 7.2 mph with no chance of precipitation, leading to a dry day overall. For tonight, the temperature is expected to cool down to a low of 69.1°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.4 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy as the evening progresses.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. The forecast suggests continued clear and warm conditions moving into the early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
58°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 83°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 89°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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