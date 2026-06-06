6/5/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 83, Currently 71; Low Tonight of 69 with Partly Cloudy Skies

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 71.2°F with a light wind coming in at 4.1 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.5°F. Winds throughout the day were reported to be as high as 7.2 mph with no chance of precipitation, leading to a dry day overall. For tonight, the temperature is expected to cool down to a low of 69.1°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.4 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy as the evening progresses.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. The forecast suggests continued clear and warm conditions moving into the early morning hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|83°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|83°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|86°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|89°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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