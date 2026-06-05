6/5/26: Clear Skies and 83 for the High; Evening Low 67 with Calm Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 82.6°F, with a light wind blowing at 7.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and a low of 58.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 7.8 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.3°F, maintaining clear skies and a continued wind speed of up to 7.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Currently, there are no active official weather warnings for Williamson County. Conditions are stable, and the forecast indicates clear weather with no significant changes expected overnight.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
58°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|83°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|87°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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