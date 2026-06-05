Home Weather 6/5/26: Clear Skies and 83 for the High; Evening Low 67 with...

6/5/26: Clear Skies and 83 for the High; Evening Low 67 with Calm Winds

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 82.6°F, with a light wind blowing at 7.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and a low of 58.5°F, with wind speeds peaking at 7.8 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.3°F, maintaining clear skies and a continued wind speed of up to 7.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Currently, there are no active official weather warnings for Williamson County. Conditions are stable, and the forecast indicates clear weather with no significant changes expected overnight.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
58°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 83°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 81°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 87°F 71°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×