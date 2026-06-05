Home Weather 6/4/26: Overcast with Clear Skies Tonight, High 81.3, Low 58.3, Current Temp...

6/4/26: Overcast with Clear Skies Tonight, High 81.3, Low 58.3, Current Temp 70.3, Wind 3.1 mph

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM are 70.3°F with a light wind from the east at 3.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.3°F. The wind during the day was recorded at speeds up to 6.6 mph, with no chance of rain noted and a total of 0 in of precipitation.

For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 68°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The sky will clear overnight, providing a clearer view for the late evening and early morning hours tomorrow.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
58°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 87°F 69°F Overcast
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