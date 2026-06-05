6/4/26: Overcast with Clear Skies Tonight, High 81.3, Low 58.3, Current Temp 70.3, Wind 3.1 mph

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM are 70.3°F with a light wind from the east at 3.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.3°F. The wind during the day was recorded at speeds up to 6.6 mph, with no chance of rain noted and a total of 0 in of precipitation.
For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 68°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.5 mph. The sky will clear overnight, providing a clearer view for the late evening and early morning hours tomorrow.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
58°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|81°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|87°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|87°F
|69°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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