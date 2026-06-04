6/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81 and Low Tonight of 67; Winds Light and Precipitation Zero

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 80.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 1.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F and the low was 58.3°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.9°F, with winds calming to 4.7 mph. Conditions are set to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 58°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 81°F 58°F Mainly clear Friday 84°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: light

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