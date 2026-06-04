6/4/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 81 and Low Tonight of 67; Winds Light and Precipitation Zero

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 80.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 1.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and the skies are clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F and the low was 58.3°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.9°F, with winds calming to 4.7 mph. Conditions are set to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.
There are no active weather alerts for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
58°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|81°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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