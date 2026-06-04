6/4/26: Clear skies and a high of 82, currently 80 with light wind; tonight’s low near 66, dry conditions per…

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 80.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and the sky remains clear.
Today’s high is expected to reach 82°F, while the low will be around 58.3°F. Wind speeds may increase later in the day, with gusts up to 6.6 mph possible. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 65.7°F, accompanied by a continued clear sky and winds up to 6 mph.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. Conditions should remain stable with clear skies and a low chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
58°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|82°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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