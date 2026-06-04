Home Weather 6/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79.7 and Currently 70.5, Light...

6/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79.7 and Currently 70.5, Light Winds Tonight

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County, the current conditions at 9:30 PM include a temperature of 70.5°F with a light wind from the north at 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 79.7°F and dropped to a low of 55.2°F. The sky remained clear throughout the day, with winds peaking at 6 mph and no chance of precipitation noted.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to cool to a low of 67.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 5.8 mph, but conditions will remain clear with no anticipated precipitation.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
55°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 80°F 55°F Clear sky
Thursday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 75°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
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