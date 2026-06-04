6/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79.7 and Currently 70.5, Light Winds Tonight

In Williamson County, the current conditions at 9:30 PM include a temperature of 70.5°F with a light wind from the north at 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 79.7°F and dropped to a low of 55.2°F. The sky remained clear throughout the day, with winds peaking at 6 mph and no chance of precipitation noted.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to cool to a low of 67.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 5.8 mph, but conditions will remain clear with no anticipated precipitation.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
55°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|80°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|80°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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