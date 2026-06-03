Home Weather 6/3/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 79 and Low of...

6/3/26: Clear Skies Today with a High of 79 and Low of 56; Calm Winds and No Chance of Precipitation

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 56.3°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph and no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, indicating favorable conditions for early morning.

The forecast for today expects a high of 78.6°F and a low of 55.9°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and conditions are expected to remain clear.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.1°F, with winds easing to 3.6 mph, continuing the trend of clear skies and no expected precipitation. There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
56°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 81°F 65°F Overcast
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