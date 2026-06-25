6/25/26: Clear Morning with High of 84.7 and Low of 64.8, Light Winds, Little to No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies at 5:49 AM, with a temperature of 64.6°F. The wind is calm at 3.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 84.7°F, with a low of 64.8°F. Winds may increase to 7 mph, and there is a slight chance of precipitation at 3%, though no accumulation is anticipated. Clear conditions will continue throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.8°F, with partly cloudy skies forecasted. Winds will remain around 7 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 1%.
No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
65°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|85°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|85°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Sunday
|92°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|94°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|93°F
|75°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Wednesday
|93°F
|74°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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