Home Weather 6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of...

6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of 61, Evening Winds Calm at 2.7 mph, Precip Chance Minimal

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County at 5:34 PM, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a light wind blowing at 2.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today. The weather is mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F with a low of 61.5°F. Conditions are expected to remain steady into tonight, with an overnight low of 71.4°F. Winds may calm slightly but could still reach speeds of up to 4.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Conditions should remain stable, with a continuation of the overcast skies into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
62°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 85°F 67°F Overcast
Friday 87°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 89°F 70°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Sunday 92°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 94°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 94°F 75°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
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