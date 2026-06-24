6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of 61, Evening Winds Calm at 2.7 mph, Precip Chance Minimal

In Williamson County at 5:34 PM, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a light wind blowing at 2.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today. The weather is mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 81°F with a low of 61.5°F. Conditions are expected to remain steady into tonight, with an overnight low of 71.4°F. Winds may calm slightly but could still reach speeds of up to 4.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Conditions should remain stable, with a continuation of the overcast skies into the evening hours.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
62°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|85°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|87°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|89°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Sunday
|92°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|94°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|94°F
|75°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
Next 24 Hours
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