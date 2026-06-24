6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of 61, Evening Winds Calm at 2.7 mph, Precip Chance Minimal

In Williamson County at 5:34 PM, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a light wind blowing at 2.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today. The weather is mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F with a low of 61.5°F. Conditions are expected to remain steady into tonight, with an overnight low of 71.4°F. Winds may calm slightly but could still reach speeds of up to 4.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Conditions should remain stable, with a continuation of the overcast skies into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 62°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 81°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 85°F 67°F Overcast Friday 87°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 89°F 70°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Sunday 92°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 94°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 94°F 75°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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