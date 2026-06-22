6/22/26: Thunderstorm Warning, Heavy Rain and 73; High of 78, Precip Chance 81%, Wind Gusts Up to 14 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 72.7°F with a wind speed of 5.7 mph. The area has experienced heavy rain today, accumulating 0.26 in of precipitation so far.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 78.4°F, while the low will drop to 68.2°F. Winds may increase this afternoon, gusting up to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 81%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.72 in, including potential thunderstorms.
For tonight, the temperature will remain steady with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will continue, also gusting up to 14 mph, and there is a 74% chance of precipitation, indicating overcast conditions throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
68°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
81% chance · 0.72 in
Now
73°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|84°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|88°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Saturday
|89°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|90°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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