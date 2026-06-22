6/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected, High Near 83, Low Around 71

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 73.9°F and winds from the east at 8.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 82.8°F, with a low tonight of 70.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 16.7 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.21 in, primarily in the form of thunderstorms.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures with a low of 70.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 6 mph, while the chance of precipitation remains at 39%. The potential for a thunderstorm may continue into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 71°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 40% chance · 0.21 in Now 74°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 78°F 66°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 86°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 89°F 74°F Drizzle: light Sunday 92°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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