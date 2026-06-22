6/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected, High Near 83, Low Around 71

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 73.9°F and winds from the east at 8.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 82.8°F, with a low tonight of 70.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 16.7 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.21 in, primarily in the form of thunderstorms.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures with a low of 70.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 6 mph, while the chance of precipitation remains at 39%. The potential for a thunderstorm may continue into the evening hours.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
71°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.21 in
Now
74°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|86°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|86°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|89°F
|74°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|92°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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