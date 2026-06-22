Home Weather 6/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected, High Near...

6/22/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected, High Near 83, Low Around 71

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 73.9°F and winds from the east at 8.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 82.8°F, with a low tonight of 70.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 16.7 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.21 in, primarily in the form of thunderstorms.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures with a low of 70.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 6 mph, while the chance of precipitation remains at 39%. The potential for a thunderstorm may continue into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
71°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.21 in
Now
74°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 86°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 89°F 74°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 92°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×