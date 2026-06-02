6/2/26: Clear Sky and High of 78, Low of 62; Winds up to 10.8, Chance of Precip 1%, Total Precip 0

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 77.5°F with a wind speed of 10.6 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking at the rest of the day, the forecast indicates a high of 78.3°F and a low of 61.9°F tonight. Winds may reach up to 10.8 mph throughout the afternoon, with a low chance of precipitation at just 1%. This evening, the temperature will drop to 61.9°F with winds diminishing to a maximum of 7.8 mph under clear skies.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 62°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 78°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 60°F Overcast Friday 80°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: light

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