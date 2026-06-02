6/2/26: Clear Skies with a High of 78 and Light Winds, Low Tonight at 61

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 77.5°F with a wind speed of 10.6 mph. There is currently no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 78.3°F and a low of 61.9°F, with winds expected to reach up to 10.8 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at just 1%. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 61.9°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph. Conditions will remain clear tonight.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
62°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|78°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|83°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter