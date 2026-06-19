6/19/26: Partly Cloudy With High of 81 and Low of 66, Current Temp 80.4, Winds Up to 8.2 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 80.4°F. The wind is gentle at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81.1°F and a low of 66.2°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.2 mph. The chance of rain was noted at 17%, but no rain has occurred. Looking ahead to tonight, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 68.4°F and wind calming to 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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