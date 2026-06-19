Home Weather 6/19/26: Partly Cloudy With High of 81 and Low of 66, Current...

6/19/26: Partly Cloudy With High of 81 and Low of 66, Current Temp 80.4, Winds Up to 8.2 mph

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 80.4°F. The wind is gentle at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81.1°F and a low of 66.2°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.2 mph. The chance of rain was noted at 17%, but no rain has occurred. Looking ahead to tonight, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 68.4°F and wind calming to 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 66°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 87°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 81°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 64°F Drizzle: light
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