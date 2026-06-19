6/19/26: Partly Cloudy With High of 81 and Low of 66, Current Temp 80.4, Winds Up to 8.2 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 80.4°F. The wind is gentle at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81.1°F and a low of 66.2°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.2 mph. The chance of rain was noted at 17%, but no rain has occurred. Looking ahead to tonight, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 68.4°F and wind calming to 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 66°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 17% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 66°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 87°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 81°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 82°F 64°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 64°F Drizzle: light

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