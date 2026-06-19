6/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Current Temp of 79; Low Tonight Near 68, Clear Skies Ahead

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 78.6°F, with a light wind blowing at 6.3 mph. The area remains mainly clear with no precipitation recorded so far.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 80.8°F, with a low of 66.2°F expected overnight. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.2 mph throughout the afternoon. There is a 17% chance of precipitation, but no rain is anticipated, and conditions should remain stable as the evening approaches.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 67.8°F under a clear sky. Winds will taper off to a maximum of 4.9 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation. Overall, a pleasant evening is expected.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter