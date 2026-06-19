Home Weather 6/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Current Temp...

6/19/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Current Temp of 79; Low Tonight Near 68, Clear Skies Ahead

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 78.6°F, with a light wind blowing at 6.3 mph. The area remains mainly clear with no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 80.8°F, with a low of 66.2°F expected overnight. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.2 mph throughout the afternoon. There is a 17% chance of precipitation, but no rain is anticipated, and conditions should remain stable as the evening approaches.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 67.8°F under a clear sky. Winds will taper off to a maximum of 4.9 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation. Overall, a pleasant evening is expected.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 66°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 87°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 81°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 64°F Drizzle: light
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