6/18/26: Thunderstorms Expected Today with High of 86.7, Low Tonight of 67.8; Wind Up to 15.3 mph, Precipitat…

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 77°F with an 8.2 mph wind. There has been no recorded precipitation overnight. The area is experiencing thunderstorms at this time.

Today, expect a high of 86.7°F with winds increasing, reaching up to 15.3 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with a total expected accumulation of 0.38 in. Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.8°F. Winds will decrease to about 5.4 mph, and there remains a 44% chance of precipitation, with overcast skies anticipated. Be prepared for lingering thunderstorms into the evening.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 68°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 44% chance · 0.38 in Now 77°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 87°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 80°F 66°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 63°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 82°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 85°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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