6/18/26: Thunderstorms Expected Today with High of 86.7, Low Tonight of 67.8; Wind Up to 15.3 mph, Precipitat…

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 77°F with an 8.2 mph wind. There has been no recorded precipitation overnight. The area is experiencing thunderstorms at this time.
Today, expect a high of 86.7°F with winds increasing, reaching up to 15.3 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with a total expected accumulation of 0.38 in. Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.8°F. Winds will decrease to about 5.4 mph, and there remains a 44% chance of precipitation, with overcast skies anticipated. Be prepared for lingering thunderstorms into the evening.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
44% chance · 0.38 in
Now
77°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|87°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|63°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|82°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|85°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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