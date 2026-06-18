Home Weather 6/18/26: Thunderstorms Expected Today with High of 86.7, Low Tonight of 67.8;...

6/18/26: Thunderstorms Expected Today with High of 86.7, Low Tonight of 67.8; Wind Up to 15.3 mph, Precipitat…

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 77°F with an 8.2 mph wind. There has been no recorded precipitation overnight. The area is experiencing thunderstorms at this time.

Today, expect a high of 86.7°F with winds increasing, reaching up to 15.3 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with a total expected accumulation of 0.38 in. Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.8°F. Winds will decrease to about 5.4 mph, and there remains a 44% chance of precipitation, with overcast skies anticipated. Be prepared for lingering thunderstorms into the evening.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
44% chance · 0.38 in
Now
77°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 87°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 80°F 66°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 63°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 82°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 85°F 67°F Drizzle: light
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