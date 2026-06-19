6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 70, Winds up to 11 mph, Thunderstorms possible earlier today

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a speed of 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.6°F and dipped to a low of 69.8°F. Winds peaked at 11.5 mph, with a precipitation chance of 39% resulting in a total of 0.13 in during the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady, with a low of 69.8°F and wind speeds increasing to nearly 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening stands at 38%, with overcast conditions persisting throughout the night.

There are currently no active weather alerts or warnings for Williamson County at this time. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored as the night progresses.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 39% chance · 0.13 in Now 70°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 81°F 66°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 81°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 82°F 65°F Overcast

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