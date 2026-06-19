Home Weather 6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 70, Winds up...

6/18/26: Overcast with a High of 82, Low of 70, Winds up to 11 mph, Thunderstorms possible earlier today

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a speed of 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.6°F and dipped to a low of 69.8°F. Winds peaked at 11.5 mph, with a precipitation chance of 39% resulting in a total of 0.13 in during the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady, with a low of 69.8°F and wind speeds increasing to nearly 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening stands at 38%, with overcast conditions persisting throughout the night.

There are currently no active weather alerts or warnings for Williamson County at this time. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 0.13 in
Now
70°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 81°F 67°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 81°F 66°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 81°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Wednesday 82°F 65°F Overcast
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