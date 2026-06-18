6/17/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 76, Wind at 8.8; High Reached 84.9 Earlier with No Precipitation

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 76.8°F with a wind speed of 8.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.9°F and a low of 61.7°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 16 mph. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 75.9°F with sustained winds increasing up to 13 mph. The precipitation chance remains at 0%, providing a dry evening ahead.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions will remain clear overnight, and it is advisable to stay informed for any updates as the night progresses.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 67°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Monday 71°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 78°F 66°F Overcast

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