Home Weather 6/17/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 76, Wind at 8.8; High...

6/17/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 76, Wind at 8.8; High Reached 84.9 Earlier with No Precipitation

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 76.8°F with a wind speed of 8.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.9°F and a low of 61.7°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 16 mph. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 75.9°F with sustained winds increasing up to 13 mph. The precipitation chance remains at 0%, providing a dry evening ahead.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions will remain clear overnight, and it is advisable to stay informed for any updates as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 67°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 71°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Overcast
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