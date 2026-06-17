6/16/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 68, Daytime High Reached 79, Light Winds Throughout

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 71.4°F with a light wind from the south at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.5°F and a low of 58.8°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%, and no rain fell throughout the day. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 68.2°F, with light winds continuing at up to 4.8 mph, maintaining clear sky conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Cloud cover is minimal, providing a pleasant evening.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 64°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Friday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 65°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 74°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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