6/16/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 68, Daytime High Reached 79, Light Winds Throughout

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 71.4°F with a light wind from the south at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.5°F and a low of 58.8°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%, and no rain fell throughout the day. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 68.2°F, with light winds continuing at up to 4.8 mph, maintaining clear sky conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Cloud cover is minimal, providing a pleasant evening.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|82°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Friday
|79°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|74°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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