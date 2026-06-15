6/15/26: Clear Skies and 75.6°F; High Reached 75.6°F, Low at 60.3°F, Light Winds, No Precipitation

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, indicating dry conditions. The sky remains clear as we move into the evening.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 75.6°F with a low of 60.3°F. Winds peaked at 7.4 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 68°F, with wind speeds continuing at around 5.4 mph and a 1% chance of precipitation, maintaining those clear skies.
There are no active official weather warnings at this time. Conditions are stable for the evening.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Friday
|76°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|61°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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