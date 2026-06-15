6/15/26: Clear Skies and 75.6°F; High Reached 75.6°F, Low at 60.3°F, Light Winds, No Precipitation

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, indicating dry conditions. The sky remains clear as we move into the evening.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 75.6°F with a low of 60.3°F. Winds peaked at 7.4 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 68°F, with wind speeds continuing at around 5.4 mph and a 1% chance of precipitation, maintaining those clear skies.

There are no active official weather warnings at this time. Conditions are stable for the evening.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 60°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 78°F 70°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Friday 76°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 80°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 61°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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