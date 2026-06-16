6/15/26: Clear Skies and 68.5 – Low Tonight 66.7, High Today 76.5, Wind Gentle at 3.4, Precip Chance 1%

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 68.5°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 60.3°F. The wind during the day peaked at 7.4 mph, and there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, which did not materialize. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F, with winds remaining light, up to 5 mph, and clear skies prevailing throughout the evening.
Looking ahead, conditions should remain stable overnight, with no significant changes expected until tomorrow. There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|81°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|75°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|61°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
Next 24 Hours
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