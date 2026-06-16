Home Weather 6/15/26: Clear Skies and 68.5 – Low Tonight 66.7, High Today 76.5,...

6/15/26: Clear Skies and 68.5 – Low Tonight 66.7, High Today 76.5, Wind Gentle at 3.4, Precip Chance 1%

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 68.5°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 60.3°F. The wind during the day peaked at 7.4 mph, and there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, which did not materialize. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F, with winds remaining light, up to 5 mph, and clear skies prevailing throughout the evening.

Looking ahead, conditions should remain stable overnight, with no significant changes expected until tomorrow. There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 81°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
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