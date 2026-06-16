6/15/26: Clear Skies and 68.5 – Low Tonight 66.7, High Today 76.5, Wind Gentle at 3.4, Precip Chance 1%

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 68.5°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 60.3°F. The wind during the day peaked at 7.4 mph, and there was only a 1% chance of precipitation, which did not materialize. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F, with winds remaining light, up to 5 mph, and clear skies prevailing throughout the evening.

Looking ahead, conditions should remain stable overnight, with no significant changes expected until tomorrow. There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 60°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 81°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light Saturday 82°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 61°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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