6/14/26: Partly Cloudy with Slight Rain Showers, High 80, Low 67; Wind 6-13 mph, Precip Chance 51%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 6.5 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 79.9°F with a low of 67.3°F tonight. Winds may increase, peaking at 13.5 mph during the day and up to 10.2 mph this evening. There is a 51% chance of slight rain showers occurring, with a total expected precipitation of 0.09 in.
Tonight, conditions will shift to overcast skies, and the low will remain at 67.3°F. The chance of precipitation decreases to 13%, providing a clearer outlook for the overnight period.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
67°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
51% chance · 0.09 in
Now
78°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|75°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|77°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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