6/14/26: Partly Cloudy with Slight Rain Showers, High 80, Low 67; Wind 6-13 mph, Precip Chance 51%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 6.5 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 79.9°F with a low of 67.3°F tonight. Winds may increase, peaking at 13.5 mph during the day and up to 10.2 mph this evening. There is a 51% chance of slight rain showers occurring, with a total expected precipitation of 0.09 in.

Tonight, conditions will shift to overcast skies, and the low will remain at 67.3°F. The chance of precipitation decreases to 13%, providing a clearer outlook for the overnight period.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 67°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 51% chance · 0.09 in Now 78°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Monday 77°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Friday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast

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