Home Weather 6/14/26: Overcast with Violent Showers Expected, High 82.6, Low 70.2, Wind Up...

6/14/26: Overcast with Violent Showers Expected, High 82.6, Low 70.2, Wind Up to 11.1 mph, Precipitation Like…

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions at 4:50 AM, with a temperature of 70.2°F. The wind is light, blowing at 1.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with winds increasing to as high as 11.1 mph. There is a 29% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.93 in. Residents should prepare for the possibility of violent rain showers later in the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 70.7°F, and winds will calm down to a maximum of 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 27%, with overcast skies continuing through the evening.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0.93 in
Now
70°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 70°F Rain showers: violent
Monday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 80°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast
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