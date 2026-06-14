6/14/26: Overcast with Violent Showers Expected, High 82.6, Low 70.2, Wind Up to 11.1 mph, Precipitation Like…

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions at 4:50 AM, with a temperature of 70.2°F. The wind is light, blowing at 1.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with winds increasing to as high as 11.1 mph. There is a 29% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.93 in. Residents should prepare for the possibility of violent rain showers later in the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 70.7°F, and winds will calm down to a maximum of 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 27%, with overcast skies continuing through the evening.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0.93 in
Now
70°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Monday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|80°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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