6/14/26: Overcast with Violent Showers Expected, High 82.6, Low 70.2, Wind Up to 11.1 mph, Precipitation Like…

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions at 4:50 AM, with a temperature of 70.2°F. The wind is light, blowing at 1.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 82.6°F, with winds increasing to as high as 11.1 mph. There is a 29% chance of precipitation, with a potential total of 0.93 in. Residents should prepare for the possibility of violent rain showers later in the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 70.7°F, and winds will calm down to a maximum of 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 27%, with overcast skies continuing through the evening.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 29% chance · 0.93 in Now 70°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 70°F Rain showers: violent Monday 79°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 57°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 80°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: light Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast

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