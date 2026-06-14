6/14/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 80.6 and a Low of 66.4; Light Winds and Slight Rain Chance T…

Currently, in Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 66.4°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F, with winds picking up slightly at speeds of up to 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 13%, with overcast skies anticipated.

Looking ahead, there is a moderate risk of rain tomorrow, with a precipitation total of 0.2 in forecasted. The chance of rain during the day is estimated at 51%, as conditions transition from today’s clear weather.

There are currently no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 66°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 51% chance · 0.2 in Now 77°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 81°F 66°F Rain: moderate Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Friday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast

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