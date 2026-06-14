6/14/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 80.6 and a Low of 66.4; Light Winds and Slight Rain Chance T…

Currently, in Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 66.4°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F, with winds picking up slightly at speeds of up to 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 13%, with overcast skies anticipated.
Looking ahead, there is a moderate risk of rain tomorrow, with a precipitation total of 0.2 in forecasted. The chance of rain during the day is estimated at 51%, as conditions transition from today’s clear weather.
There are currently no active weather alerts for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
51% chance · 0.2 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|81°F
|66°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|75°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|77°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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