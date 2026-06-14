Home Weather 6/14/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 80.6 and a...

6/14/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 80.6 and a Low of 66.4; Light Winds and Slight Rain Chance T…

By
Source Staff
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Currently, in Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 66.4°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F, with winds picking up slightly at speeds of up to 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 13%, with overcast skies anticipated.

Looking ahead, there is a moderate risk of rain tomorrow, with a precipitation total of 0.2 in forecasted. The chance of rain during the day is estimated at 51%, as conditions transition from today’s clear weather.

There are currently no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
51% chance · 0.2 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 81°F 66°F Rain: moderate
Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 65°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 80°F 60°F Overcast
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