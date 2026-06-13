Home Weather 6/13/26: Clear Skies With Daytime High of 87.3, Low This Morning 68.7;...

6/13/26: Clear Skies With Daytime High of 87.3, Low This Morning 68.7; Overcast Tonight With Low of 75.6

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 68.7°F with a light wind from the east at 3.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation overnight.

For today, the high is expected to reach 87.3°F, with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will remain light, increasing up to 4.9 mph. There is a 22% chance of precipitation, but no significant rain is anticipated.

Tonight’s low will be around 75.6°F, with similar light winds expected to continue. The chance of precipitation remains at 22%, with overcast skies forecasted for the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
68°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 87°F 68°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 69°F Drizzle: light
Monday 69°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 86°F 75°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
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