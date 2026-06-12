Home Weather 6/12/26: Overcast with High of 81, Low of 71; Current 80.4, Wind...

6/12/26: Overcast with High of 81, Low of 71; Current 80.4, Wind 4.5 mph; Rainfall 0.29 in Today, 18% Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a light wind from the northeast at 4.5 mph. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation reported so far.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81°F and a low of 70.7°F. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 72°F with wind speeds potentially increasing to 5.5 mph. There is an 18% chance of precipitation, following a day where moderate rain was anticipated with a total of 0.29 in expected.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. As the evening progresses, residents should prepare for the possibility of rain earlier in the day as conditions remain overcast.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
71°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
75% chance · 0.29 in
Now
80°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 71°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 88°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 79°F 62°F Rain: heavy
Monday 73°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 86°F 75°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×