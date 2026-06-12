6/12/26: Overcast with High of 81, Low of 71; Current 80.4, Wind 4.5 mph; Rainfall 0.29 in Today, 18% Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 80.4°F with a light wind from the northeast at 4.5 mph. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation reported so far.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 81°F and a low of 70.7°F. Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 72°F with wind speeds potentially increasing to 5.5 mph. There is an 18% chance of precipitation, following a day where moderate rain was anticipated with a total of 0.29 in expected.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. As the evening progresses, residents should prepare for the possibility of rain earlier in the day as conditions remain overcast.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 71°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 75% chance · 0.29 in Now 80°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 71°F Rain: moderate Saturday 88°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Sunday 79°F 62°F Rain: heavy Monday 73°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 82°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 86°F 75°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>