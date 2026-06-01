Home Weather 6/1/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 79 and Evening Low of...

6/1/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 79 and Evening Low of 69, Winds Up to 8.5 mph, Chance of Rain Reduced to…

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.8°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. There is no current precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 79°F while the low was 66.7°F. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 69.1°F, with winds decreasing to around 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 16%, with mainly clear skies anticipated.

Looking ahead, there was a 69% chance of rain earlier today, with a total expected precipitation of 0.54 in, primarily from heavy rain earlier in the day. Tonight’s weather should remain stable with clearer conditions.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
67°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
69% chance · 0.54 in
Now
79°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 67°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 79°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 57°F Mainly clear
Thursday 80°F 59°F Clear sky
Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: light
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