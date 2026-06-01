Home Weather 6/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 77, Chance of Heavy Rain; Current Temp...

6/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 77, Chance of Heavy Rain; Current Temp 75, Winds at 2.6 MPH

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County currently reports a temperature of 74.8°F with overcast skies. Wind is light at 2.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of today indicates a high of 77.2°F, accompanied by wind gusts that could reach up to 8.5 mph. There is a 69% chance of rain later, with expected total precipitation of around 0.54 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 7.3 mph. The skies are expected to clear, resulting in a 20% chance of precipitation overnight.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions will continue to be monitored as the day progresses.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
67°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
69% chance · 0.54 in
Now
75°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 77°F 67°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 57°F Mainly clear
Thursday 80°F 59°F Clear sky
Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×