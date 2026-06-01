6/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 77, Chance of Heavy Rain; Current Temp 75, Winds at 2.6 MPH

Williamson County currently reports a temperature of 74.8°F with overcast skies. Wind is light at 2.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of today indicates a high of 77.2°F, accompanied by wind gusts that could reach up to 8.5 mph. There is a 69% chance of rain later, with expected total precipitation of around 0.54 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 7.3 mph. The skies are expected to clear, resulting in a 20% chance of precipitation overnight.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions will continue to be monitored as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 67°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 69% chance · 0.54 in Now 75°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 77°F 67°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 79°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 57°F Mainly clear Thursday 80°F 59°F Clear sky Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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