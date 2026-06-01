6/1/26: Overcast With Highs of 77, Chance of Heavy Rain; Current Temp 75, Winds at 2.6 MPH

Williamson County currently reports a temperature of 74.8°F with overcast skies. Wind is light at 2.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
The forecast for the remainder of today indicates a high of 77.2°F, accompanied by wind gusts that could reach up to 8.5 mph. There is a 69% chance of rain later, with expected total precipitation of around 0.54 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 7.3 mph. The skies are expected to clear, resulting in a 20% chance of precipitation overnight.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions will continue to be monitored as the day progresses.
Today's Details
High
77°F
Low
67°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
69% chance · 0.54 in
Now
75°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain: heavy
|Tuesday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|57°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|80°F
|59°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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