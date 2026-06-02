Home Weather 6/1/26: Clear Skies and 71°F; High 80, Low 67; Light Winds Tonight,...

6/1/26: Clear Skies and 71°F; High 80, Low 67; Light Winds Tonight, Low 69, Chance of Precip 12%

By
Source Staff
-

In Williamson County, the current temperature is 70.9°F with a light wind blowing at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.5°F and dipped to a low of 66.7°F. Winds were stronger, with gusts up to 8.5 mph, and there was a 69% chance of rain, resulting in a total of 0.54 in of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 69.3°F with winds increasing slightly to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain tonight is low at 12%, and skies will be partly cloudy.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, with no significant weather changes anticipated.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
67°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
69% chance · 0.54 in
Now
71°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 80°F 67°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 78°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 57°F Mainly clear
Thursday 80°F 59°F Clear sky
Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×