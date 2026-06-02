6/1/26: Clear Skies and 71°F; High 80, Low 67; Light Winds Tonight, Low 69, Chance of Precip 12%

In Williamson County, the current temperature is 70.9°F with a light wind blowing at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.5°F and dipped to a low of 66.7°F. Winds were stronger, with gusts up to 8.5 mph, and there was a 69% chance of rain, resulting in a total of 0.54 in of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 69.3°F with winds increasing slightly to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain tonight is low at 12%, and skies will be partly cloudy.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, with no significant weather changes anticipated.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 67°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 69% chance · 0.54 in Now 71°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 80°F 67°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 78°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 57°F Mainly clear Thursday 80°F 59°F Clear sky Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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