6/1/26: Clear Skies and 71°F; High 80, Low 67; Light Winds Tonight, Low 69, Chance of Precip 12%

In Williamson County, the current temperature is 70.9°F with a light wind blowing at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.5°F and dipped to a low of 66.7°F. Winds were stronger, with gusts up to 8.5 mph, and there was a 69% chance of rain, resulting in a total of 0.54 in of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 69.3°F with winds increasing slightly to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain tonight is low at 12%, and skies will be partly cloudy.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, with no significant weather changes anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain: heavy
|Tuesday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|57°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|80°F
|59°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter