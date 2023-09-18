57th Annual CMA Award Nominees Announced

Country Music Association revealed its nominations for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” with Lainey Wilson topping the list with nine nominations. Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece. Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning broadcasts LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 pm on ABC. If you are interested in tickets to the event, click here.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson, and Charlie Worsham.

Find all of the nominees listed here.