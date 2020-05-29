



55 South and Cork & Cow are closed until June 2 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, confirmed Sharon Davis, Director of Operations + Development for McConnell Hospitality which operates, 55 South, Cork & Cow, Red Pony, and McConnell House.

Williamson Herald first reported on the closure, reporting a 55 South employee felt fine while working a shift on May 22 but began to feel ill after returning home. The employee was instructed not to return to work and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 26.

During this time, the two downtown Franklin restaurants (who share a building) experienced issues with their AC compressor and were forced to close for repairs. Although AC repairs were expected to only cause one day of closure, the company decided to extend the closure through June 2 out of an abundance of caution.

Both restaurants have been sanitized and employees are required to get a COVID-19 test. Employees of 55 South and Cork and Cow will not be able to return to work until a negative test has been received.

CDC guidelines for restaurants where an employee becomes positive for COVID-19 state the following:

If the employee becomes sick during the day, they should be sent home immediately. Surfaces in their workspace should be cleaned and disinfected. Information on persons who had contact with the ill employee during the time the employee had symptoms and 2 days prior to symptoms should be compiled. Others at the facility with close contact within 6 feet of the employee during this time would be considered exposed. Related: Puckett’s Leiper’s Fork Temporarily Closes Due to COVID-19 Exposure



