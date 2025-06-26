51st Deli is Expanding to Williamson County

CityPark will welcome the first Williamson County location of Nashville-favorite

51st Deli in mid-August. 51st Deli, known for its breakfast, sandwich, and taco offerings, has been a Nashville favorite with a large local following since its launch in 2018.

Grant Kinnett, Retail Leasing Lead at Boyle Investment Company, said, “51st Deli is an exciting addition to the dining experiences available at CityPark, which is a central gathering place for the Brentwood community. 51st Deli has a very loyal following in

Nashville, and we’re very excited to bring its one-of-a-kind deli experience to Brentwood.”

51st Deli is bringing everything people know and love about the original restaurant to its new location, including fresh sandwiches, a friendly vibe and fast, high-quality service. The new location will feature an expanded patio area for outdoor dining, an expanded kids’ menu and more shareable items, perfect for families or groups of friends looking to enjoy a meal together. There will also be items on the menu tailored for the Brentwood community.

“Brentwood has always felt like a natural next step for us,” said Carim Yafai, 51st Deli owner. “The CityPark location has such great energy, and we love how it brings together families, professionals and the local community. It’s the kind of place that fits

right in with what 51st Deli is all about—great food, great people and genuine connection. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to become part of the CityPark family and excited to serve our new neighbors.”

RELATED: 51st Deli to Open New Location on Charlotte Ave

When discussing the expansion, Yafai said, “We’re genuinely excited to be joining the Brentwood community. This isn’t just a new location—it’s a chance to build relationships and be part of people’s daily lives. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or enjoying

a meal with family or friends, we want 51st Deli to feel like a local favorite from the very beginning.”

51st Deli is the latest addition to CityPark’s roster of restaurants and retail, which includes other dining options such as Blaze Pizza, Suki Sushi, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, and more. CityPark is developed by Boyle Investment Company.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email