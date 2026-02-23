$500,000 Tennessee Cash Winner Sold in White House

February 22, 2026 – WHITE HOUSE—Congrats to a Tennessee Lottery Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in White House, who won $500,000 from the drawing held Friday night, Feb. 20.

The lucky ticket was sold at Love’s Travel Stop, 1001 Hwy. 76 in White House.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Tennessee Cash is an in-state drawing-style game with drawings held Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. Tickets are just $1 per play, and there is a Quick Cash option available.

For details, visit tnlottery.com.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8.1 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $22.3 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2.1 billion in commissions.

