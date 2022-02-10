$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Williamson County

Fairview — A lucky Powerball player in Williamson County won $50,000 with the Double Play feature Wednesday.

In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball to win $50,000.

For $1, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd in Fairview.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $172 million, and the next drawing is Saturday, February 12.

