$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Old Hickory

March 17, 2026 – Last night’s Powerball drawing created thousands of winners in Tennessee, including two who won especially big in Manchester and Old Hickory. Both players matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the Manchester winner added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Raceway, 2277 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.

The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Shell Food Mart, 14422 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed. The Tennessee Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8.1 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $22.3 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2.1 billion in commissions.

Source: Tnlottery.com

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