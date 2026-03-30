CHUCKEY/SMYRNA—Weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, including a $480,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Chuckey and a $50,000 Powerball Double Play winner in Smyrna.

The lucky Tennessee Cash winning jackpot ticket was sold at Roadrunner, 2602 Hwy. 107 in Chuckey (Greene County).

The lucky Powerball Double Play winning ticket was sold at Rock Springs Corner, 1500 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. That winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing, held after the Powerball drawing.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

For details about Tennessee Lottery games, visit tnlottery.com.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8.1 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $22.3 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2.1 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

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