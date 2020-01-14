A $500 reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of missing Teen Brooke Ciolkosz.

Brooke is still missing. She has been charged as a runaway. As such, if you are helping her or hiding her, you will be arrested if we develop probable cause that you are harboring a runaway child. Please call 931-486-2632 if you know where Brooke is.

You can submit an anonymous tip here: https://www.springhilltn.org/…/Police-3/Report-Crime-Tips-73

Brooke Ciolkosz is a 16-year-old missing girl. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blond hair. She was last seen earlier this afternoon (Jan. 9th).

Brooke was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings, and a dark-colored beanie with a wolf emblem on the front. If anyone knows where she is or sees her, please call Williamson County Emergency Communications at 931-486-2632.