



The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was:

Emily Abrams of FRANKLIN, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Emily Beavon of Franklin, TN (37069), who received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts.

Tyler Berry of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Connor Cassin of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Catherine Chipman of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Tucker Clair of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration and a Master of Arts.

Owen Cunneely of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.

Amelia Davis of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Master of Accountancy.

Kendall Day of Thompson’s Station, TN (37179), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Spencer Douglas of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Will Drennan of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Zachary Erickson of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Maria French of Franklin, TN (37069), who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Connor Funck of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Berkeley Gaither of Thompsons Station, TN (37179), who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Brittan Gilmore of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science.

Adam Glick of Nolensville, TN (37135), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Joseph Holden of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Benjamin Jackson of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Katelyn Kcomt of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science.

McKenzie Kellar of Nolensville, TN (37135), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

David Kennedy of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Willson McCullough of Franklin, TN (37069), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Haley Miller of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Master of Social Work.

Sarah Miner of Franklin, TN (37067), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Joshua Pachares of Franklin, TN (37069), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Jordan Palmer of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

William Parks of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Master of Accountancy.

Trey Pefanis of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Matthew Pietragallo of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Charles Pitsenberger of Franklin, TN (37067), who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Corbin Rains of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Ryley Roche of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Joshua Sadler of Thompsons Station, TN (37179), who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Claire Sager of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Makensie Schumacker of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Juana Secondine of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Savannah Seifferth of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science.

Spencer Sellers of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Ronald Seltz of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Davis Shore of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Caroline Staats of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science.

Lane Stafford of Franklin, TN (37069), who received a Master of Arts.

Sarah Strickland of Nolensville, TN (37135), who received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts.

James Townsend of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Amber van Solingen of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Master of Business Administration.

Gabrielle Vella of Brentwood, TN (37027), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Micah White of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Christopher Williams of Franklin, TN (37069), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Timothy Worth of Franklin, TN (37064), who received a Master of Accountancy.

The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.

“We will also be recognizing the achievements of our spring 2020 graduating class through online and social media outlets to highlight our shared pride in them,” said UA President Stuart Bell. “I look forward to congratulating each student on stage very soon.”

