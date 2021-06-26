50/50 Women on Boards Recognizes Reliant Bancorp, Inc. for Board Diversity

Reliant Bancorp, Inc, the financial holding company of Reliant Bank, has been recognized as a “3+” corporation by 50/50 Women on Boards™, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.

Reliant’s Board currently comprises three female directors, representing 23% of its corporate board seats— inspiring this accolade of diversification linked to increased profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement. Further, this representation emphasizes the organization’s commitment to foster, cultivate and preserve a culture of diversity and inclusion.

“The diversity of our board provides a robust foundation and invaluable variation of experiences and skillsets,” said DeVan Ard, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Reliant Bank. “This allows us to successfully evaluate growth opportunities and assess risks—strengthening our ability to make the best decisions for our employees, customers, communities and shareholders.”

Women on Boards™ tracks, analyzes, and publishes gender composition of corporate boards in the Russell 3000 Index, representing 99% of all incorporated equity securities in the U.S.

“Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize Reliant Bancorp, Inc. for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.”

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties and a specialized lending division in Knox County, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.