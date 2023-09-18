$50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET (9-17-2023) – Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners across the state last night, Sept. 16, including three lucky folks who won $490,000, $100,000 and $50,000 each from two different drawing-style games.

Details include:

A $490,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot top prize winner who purchased the lucky ticket at Holmes Express, 4840 E. Holmes Road in Memphis.

Two Powerball players who matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since one of the players added the Power Play option to their play, the prize was doubled to $100,000 because the multiplier drawn was two.

The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, 189 Brooklawn St. in Knoxville.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

