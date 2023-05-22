$50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold at a Nashville Publix

5-21-2023 – NASHVILLE/CLARKSVILLE – Two lucky Powerball players, one in Nashville and one in Clarksville, matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000 each.

The winning tickets were purchased at:

–Publix, 2324 Lebanon Pike in Nashville

–Kroger, 1489 Madison Street in Clarksville

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

