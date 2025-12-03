$50,000 Powerball Winners in Nashville and Gallatin

NASHVILLE/GALLATIN – 12-1-2025 – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb, now at a mighty $740 million for Monday. Meanwhile, thousands of lucky Tennessee Powerball players win prizes along the way, including two Midstate players who won $50,000 each this week by matching four numbers plus the Powerball.

The first $50,000 ticket matched that number combination in the Nov. 26 drawing and was purchased at M & M Mart, 1467 Bell Road in Nashville.

The second $50,000 ticket won in the Nov. 29 drawing and was purchased at Circle K, 883 Hartsville Pike in Gallatin.

The Tennessee Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

