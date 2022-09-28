$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing

Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball.

The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle K, 2001 Belmont Blvd. in Nashville, and the Millington ticket was sold at General Food Mart, 4990 Navy Rd. in Millington.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

