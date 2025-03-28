$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

March 27, 2025 – Woo hoo! Thousands of players continue to win playing Tennessee Lottery games, with last night’s drawings producing two especially notable winners. These include a $540,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Smithville and a $50,000 Powerball winner in Nashville.

Here are the details:

The Tennessee Cash winner matched all numbers drawn in this in-state game to win the jackpot of $540,000. The lucky ticket was purchased at Discount Tobacco Outlet, 302 W. Broad Street in Smithville.

The Powerball winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. That ticket was purchased at Shell, 1691 Murfreesboro Road in Nashville. Meanwhile, the jackpot for this popular multi-jurisdictional game continues to climb, now at $515 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun, but play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

