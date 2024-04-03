$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

STATEWIDE – April 2, 2024 – Tennessee Lottery game drawings created thousands upon thousands of winners last night, including three Powerball winners who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball and a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player who won the jackpot of $70,000.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continued its mighty roll, now standing at $1.09 billion for Wednesday.

Here are a few details about last night’s big winners:

Three Powerball players matched four of five while ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since two of those winners added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, and the Power Play was two, those two prizes were doubled to $100,000. The tickets were sold at:

–$100,000, Food Mart, 1820 Green Drive in Cleveland.

–$100,000, Sunshine Market, 1033 Bristol Hwy. in Elizabethton.

–$50,000, Speedway, 1975 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

The $70,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 416 E. North Street in Sweetwater.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Powerball is a popular multi-jurisdictional game with drawings held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.