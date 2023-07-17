$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

STATEWIDE – The mighty Powerball jackpot continues to grow—now at 900 million for Monday’s drawing—and winners galore of the game’s other prize levels continue to celebrate throughout the state.

Six lucky players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball last night to win the base prize of $50,000. And since one of those players—in Pigeon Forge—added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The tickets were sold at:

–$100,000:

Publix, 2656 Parkway, in Pigeon Forge

–$50,000:

Weigel’s, 616 Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge

Kroger, 1675 Germantown Pkwy. in Cordova

Airport Discount Tobacco, 1605 B Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville

Airline Shell, 5055 Airline Road in Arlington

Weigel’s, 2230 Polymer Drive in Chattanooga

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.