$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Lebanon

HIXSON/LEBANON (10/12/2023 – The incredible Powerball jackpot run culminated last night with a $1.765 billion jackpot win in California and thousands of winners in Tennessee at the game’s other prize levels.

That includes two players, one in Hixson and one in Lebanon, who matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000 each. Those tickets were sold at:

-Circle K, 5501 Hwy. 153 & Gadd Road in Hixson.

-Mapco Express, 240 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, X & Instagram.

Source: TN Lottery