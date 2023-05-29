$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Gallatin

GALLATIN/WINCHESTER – 5-25-2023 – Last night’s Powerball and Lotto America drawings created thousands of winners across the state, including a Powerball winner of $50,000 in Gallatin and a Lotto America winner of $20,000 in Winchester.

The Powerball player matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the big prize. The ticket was purchased at Sudden Service, 698 Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The Lotto America winner matched five numbers to win $20,000. That lucky ticket was purchased at Gas N Go, 5887 Aedc Road in Winchester.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

