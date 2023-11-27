$50,000 Powerball Winner sold in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – November 26, 2023 – A lucky Powerball player in Brentwood in Williamson County matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K, 7108 Moores Lane in Brentwood.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

